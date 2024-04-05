US welcomes Israel's move in Gaza

5 Apr. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States welcomes Israel's increase in humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip. Earlier, it was reported that Israel had announced its intention to increase aid to the Gaza Strip.

"These steps, including a commitment to open the Ashdod port for the direct delivery of aid to Gaza, to open the Erez Crossing for a new aid route into the northern Gaza Strip, and to significantly increase deliveries from Jordan directly to Gaza, must be fully and quickly implemented",

White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said.

Humanitarian aid plays an important role in keeping people alive and healthy in conflict zones by facilitating access to food and medical care.

The increase in Israeli humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip and the positive response from the United States open new prospects for improving the humanitarian situation in the region.