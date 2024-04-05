Seizure of illegal weapons continues in Karabakh

5 Apr. 12:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Police in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan continue raids, during which they identify and seize illegal weapons.

The day before, in the city of Khankendi in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, police officers found and seized 3 machine guns, 2 rifles, 5 grenades, 37 ammunition magazines, 3,148 rounds of various calibers, other ammunition, as well as 6 pieces of communications equipment. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs has informed about the discovery and liquidation of the cache today.

The city, which just six months ago was a base for separatists in Karabakh, is regularly cleared of weapons and ammunition. They are found in various places, including children's institutions such as schools and kindergartens.