Media: Israel closes dozens of embassies after Iranian threat

5 Apr. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli authorities have suspended the activities of 28 diplomatic missions around the world, Sky News - Arabia reports.

It stated that the closure of the embassies is due to Tehran's threat to respond to the attack on the consulate in Damascus, the victims of which were IRGC generals.

The decision to close the embassies was made by the security service of the Israeli Foreign Ministry in coordination with the General Security Service.

It is noted that Israeli embassy workers may not come to work for now. They were urged to be vigilant and temporarily avoid visiting places associated with Israel.