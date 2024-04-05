Tokayev arrives in Uzbekistan

5 Apr. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The plane with Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on board landed at the air harbor of the city of Ugrench in Uzbekistan, the Akorda press service reports.

Tokayev arrived in Uzbekistan on a working visit. At the airport, the President of Kazakhstan was met by his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The program included an informal meeting of the leaders of the two states, a discussion of a wide range of issues in relations between Astana and Tashkent, as well as the regional agenda.

In addition to this, the presidents of both countries will visit enterprises and cultural sites of the city of Khiva.