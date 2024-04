5 Apr. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Ministry of Economy of Armenia, next week, the Armenian-Kazakh business forum will be held in Yerevan.

The parties will discuss issues of developing trade and economic ties, tourism and logistics.

The meeting will be held in B2B format (business to business) on April 9. It is expected that a number of contracts and memorandums will be signed there.