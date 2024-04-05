Ankara calls on NATO to support Türkiye in fight against terrorism

5 Apr. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

At the NATO Foreign Ministers meeting, the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called on the alliance to support the positions and principles of Türkiye in countering terrorism.

"We emphasized that some member countries of the alliance should not cooperate with terrorist organizations, even under the guise of the "temporary" nature of this, as in Syria. We noted that this is completely contrary to the spirit of NATO",

Hakan Fidan said.

The minister also said that the issue of the activities of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (banned in Türkiye), and its supporters in Europe, was raised during the meeting. According to him, tolerance towards the PKK is decreasing in Europe today.

"What is sad for Europe that this terrorist organization, which they have been silent for years, is now terrorizing their own streets. We are not surprised by what is happening there now. I see authorities increasingly becoming more sensitive in Europe."

Hakan Fidan said.

Ankara previously criticized Washington for collaborating with Kurdish forces in Syria, which Türkiye recognizes as terrorists. Ankara demands an end to cooperation that threatens its national security.