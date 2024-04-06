Türkiye withdraws from Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

6 Apr. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has signed a decree announcing that the country will withdraw from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) on April 8.

The document points out that under the presidential decree, a decision has been made to suspend the implementation of the CFE treaty between Türkiye and other state parties, starting on April 8, 2024.

Russia pulled out of the CFE treaty on November 7, 2023.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko agreed to introduce a bill on the suspension of Minsk's participation in the CFE treaty to the lower house of the country's parliament. President of Poland Andrzej Duda has also signed into law the suspension of the CFE treaty on March 28.

Moldova's government in March approved a decision to suspend the CFE treaty. The government decision will be submitted to President Maya Sandu. If it is approved, the government will notify the other signatories of the treaty.