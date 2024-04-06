Azerbaijan subjected to fire by Armenia 30 times over the past day

6 Apr. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian armed forces have fired upon positions of the Azerbaijani Army on multiple occasions over the past day, with a total of 30 reported incidents, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.

According to the ministry, on April 5, starting from 21:55 to 23:20 (GMT+4), Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in Tovuzgala, Basarkechar and Gorus districts using small arms of various calibers periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of Alibayli settlement of Tovuz district, Khoshbulag settlement of Dashkasan district, Yellija and Zaylik settlements of the Kalbajar district and Chaghazur settlement of Lachin district.

The ministry stressed that over the past day, the Azerbaijan army units stationed in various directions were subjected to fire at a total of 30 times.