New head of Georgia’s Intelligence Service appointed

6 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze appointed Irakli Beraia as the head of the Intelligence Service of the country, the Government Administration reported.

Beraia previously served as the chair of the Georgian Parliament's Defence and Security Committee.

He also held positions of the Director of the Interior Ministry's Reforms and Development Department and the Director of the Information and Analytical Department of the State Security Service.

Beraia replaces Shalva Lomidze, who served in the position since 2021 and resigned this week.