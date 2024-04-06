Russia and Iran expanding geology cooperation

6 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's RosGeo and Iran signed a contract on geological and surveying works, with technical agreement to be signed by May 1, member of the board, former Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s geological holding Sergey Gorkov said.

"We signed a major contract with Iran last month worth almost 2 bln rubles ($21.6 mln), which starts this year...The signing of technical agreement is expected by May 1 of this year," Gorkov said.

According to Gorkov’s presentation, the contract stipulates carrying out of geological and surveying works.

RosGeo is the largest geological holding in the Russian Federation that performs all types of geological prospecting and exploration activities.