Türkiye detains 8 suspected of spying for Israel

6 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish police have detained eight people suspected of selling information to the Israeli intelligence agency, the country's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

Two of the suspects were taken into custody, and a judicial control decision was made for six others, Yerlikaya said on social media platform.

According to him, the suspects held meetings with Israeli intelligence and compiled information about individuals and companies in Türkiye that were targeted by Mossad.

The minister added that they allegedly transferred the information and documents to Israeli intelligence elements.