Georgian and Span agree on mutual recognition of driving permits

6 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri and his Spanish counterpart Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gómez signed a deal on mutual recognition and exchange of national driving permits.

According to the Georgian Interior Ministry, holders of valid driving licences issued by one of the states would be eligible to apply for equivalent licences in the country of their current residence without having to pass theoretical or practical tests.

"The agreement between Georgia and Kingdom of Spain on Mutual Recognition and Exchange of National Driving Permits has been signed," the ministry said.

The agreement includes AM, A1, A2, A, B, B+E categories of licences, with C1, C1+E, C, C+E, D1, D1+E, D and D+E permits requiring applicants to pass driving tests on public roads.