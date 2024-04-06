Moscow urges Yerevan not to be deceived by West

6 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Foreign Ministry urged Yerevan not to be deceived by the West and lead Armenia astray in a statement dedicated to the EU-U.S.-Armenia high-level meeting.

The ministry considers "the EU-U.S.-Armenia high-level meeting held in Brussels on April 5, 2024 as another attempt of the collective West to drag the South Caucasus into geopolitical confrontation."

"We are urging the leadership in Yerevan not to be deceived by the West and lead the country along a wrong path, fraught with creating a security vacuum, serious problems in the economy and the outflow of the population," the statement reads.

It was noted that the West seeks to turn Armenia into a tool implementing their extremely dangerous schemes in the South Caucasus.