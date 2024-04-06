Washington calls on Yerevan to continue path toward peace

6 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia needs to continue the path toward peace with Azerbaijan and reach a final agreement, Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said following the Armenian PM's meeting with the EU and the U.S. officials.

"This meeting was about reforms in Armenia, but we certainly encouraged Armenia to continue the path toward peace and try to achieve a final agreement with Azerbaijan," James O'Brien said.

According to the diplomat, this is the best path for the region to have security over the long term and the development of prosperity, particularly new trading routes that could run from the Mediterranean into Central Asia.