Azerbaijani tumbling team wins European Championship gold

6 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani tumbling team won the title of European champion at the continental championship in Guimarães, Portugal.

Mikhail Malkin, Tofig Aliyev, Adil Hajizada and Bilal Gurbanov beat out the UK, Denmark and other countries in the claim for gold, taking first place. Meanwhile, Mikhail Malkin and Tofig Aliyev will also have an individual final.

The Azerbaijani tumbling team added a European title to the team world title won in Birmingham in 2023, Trend reported.

The European Championship in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline, and Tumbling is taking place in Guimarães on April 3-7.