6 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has been injured today as a result of an explosion of a small detonator with an aluminum body in Sarijali village of the Aghdam district, the ANAMA press service reported.

Piriyev was hospitalized with minor shrapnel wounds to the upper anterior surface of his right leg and a cut to the inner surface of his right arm. He was provided with first aid, the ANAMA employee's treatment continues, but his life is out of danger.