Kazakhstan hit by massive floods

6 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Massive floods in Kazakhstan that began in March became the largest natural disaster in the country over the past 80 years, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in a televised address to the Kazakh people.

"A natural disaster has occurred, the likes of which have not been seen for many years. This may be the largest disaster in terms of its scale and consequences over in the past 80 years," Tokayev said.

According to the Kazakh president, due to the floods, a local emergency situation has been declared in ten regions of the country.

The Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations said that since the beginning of the floods, more than 3,000 private residential buildings and courtyard areas have been flooded, and 70 settlements remain without transport links.

At the same time, 46,755 people were rescued and evacuated, including 14,589 children. Over 8,600 people and 1,700 pieces of equipment, 411 water pumps and 65 watercraft, as well as 10 aircraft are involved in rescue operations.

Russia declared a state of emergency in the Orenburg region earlier this week after days of unrelenting rains led to widespread flooding. The partial collapse of a dam in Orsk occurred in two places on April 5. By morning, the water had reached several districts of the city, around 2,400 residential buildings and 3,000 adjacent areas in Orsk were flooded. At least three people have died so far.