Migrant from Uzbekistan tried to stay in Russia for 900 rubles

6 Apr. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

At Makhachkala airport, a migrant from Uzbekistan tried to bribe police officers to avoid deportation. Another protocol was drawn up against him.

An immigrant from Central Asia was caught for violating the rules of staying in the country. After the deportation issue was practically resolved, he tried to bribe the police officers for 900 rubles.

The police at the airport refused the bribe and reminded about the article for such an action, but the migrant insisted. As a result, another protocol was drawn up against the illegal immigrant.