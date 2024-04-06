Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan become more open to their citizens

6 Apr. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The authorities of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have mutually increased the period of stay of citizens on each other’s territory. Now it is 90 days over a 6-month period, and there is no need to obtain a temporary residence permit.

Today, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a law on ratification of the Protocol on Amendments to the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on mutual travel of citizens of the two countries.

Now citizens of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will be able to stay in another country for up to 90 days within 6-month period (180 days) without any additional documents.

This decisions will greatly simplify their stay in a foreign country. Regardless of where, for instance, a citizen of Uzbekistan is registered, he can come to Kazakhstan for a month (30 days), without limiting himself in movement or transit, and then for another month leave the country and re-enter after 30 days.