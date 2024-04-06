Armenia covers up revanchism with unfounded accusations against Azerbaijan

6 Apr. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry is confident that Armenia deliberately accuses Azerbaijan of allegedly escalating the situation on the border in order to divert the attention of the world community from its own provocations and mass armament under the guise of military reforms.

The current leadership of Armenia continues unfounded accusations against Azerbaijan of allegedly intentionally escalating the situation on the border, trying to divert attention from their own military provocations that the Armenian military regularly commits against units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Armenia have recently concentrated their forces on various border areas, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan reported today.

“As for linking the construction of military fortifications by Armenia in the regions bordering Azerbaijan with military reforms, as well as the statement that the policy of mass armament of Armenia is its sovereign right, it should be clear to everyone why these steps on the part of Armenia are illegitimate and represent a threat to our country,”

- the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said.

Armenia continues to make claims to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, and the revanchism spelled out in its Constitution, as well as in a number of legislative acts, clearly shows the scale of threats posed by Armenia against Azerbaijan, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan emphasized.

The country's foreign ministry recalled that Azerbaijan liberated its sovereign territories from occupation in accordance with international law, while it did not lay claim to the territory of Armenia and did not pose a threat to them. As for Armenia’s current aggressive militarization, it threatens the region, and Armenia, under pressure from the world community, must divert from this dangerous path.

To achieve real peace in the region, Armenia needs to avoid controversial statements and provocative steps, and respect the norms and principles of international law. Azerbaijan will do its best against any threats in the region and will continue peaceful and creative efforts, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan added.