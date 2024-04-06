NCFU scientists create unique medical product

6 Apr. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A unique medicine may appear soon in Russian pharmacies, which scientists from the North Caucasus Federal University are currently working on. It will greatly simplify the life of diabetics, people with ulcers and purulent wounds.

Non-healing ulcers and festering wounds are far from a rare occurrence; diabetics are especially susceptible to this type of injury: for them, even ordinary cuts take a very long time to heal. However, this problem may soon be solved thanks to a unique innovative gel, which is being developed by scientists of the North Caucasus Federal University (NCFU).

The new drug can become a real panacea for skin lesions. The silver nanoparticles and biomolecules of Astragalus included in its composition can stop inflammation and avoid gangrene. This is especially important for diabetics with diabetic foot syndrome. This development will be in great demand in medicine, the rector of the University, Dmitry Bespalov, is sure.

"This is a significant step in the development of healthcare. The study can prevent complications of the disease and reduce the risk to the health of patients,”

- Dmitry Bespalov said.