Explosion hits Syrian Al-Sanamain

6 Apr. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Anastasia Tesemnikova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

This afternoon, in the suburb of Daraa in the Syrian city of Al-Sanamain, a terrorist attack was carried out, as a result of which children were killed: an explosive device planted in one of the crowded places went off.

Today, a powerful explosion hit one of the suburbs of the Syrian city of Al-Sanamain, as a result of which children were killed, Syrian state television reports.

”7 children were killed and two more people, including one woman, were injured as a result of an explosion,”

- Al-Sanamain Police reported.

The explosive device was planted in a crowded area in the south of the city of Al-Sanamain in its northern suburb of Daraa, police informed.