Tajikistan to introduce visa regime for Turkish citizens

6 Apr. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Guided by the principle of reciprocity, Tajikistan may soon introduce a visa regime for Turkish citizens visiting the country. This will be a response to a similar decision by the Turkish authorities regarding Tajik citizens.

Tajikistan, in response to the abolition of the visa-free regime for citizens of the country, which was adopted by the Turkish leadership today, is preparing similar restrictive measures, the official representative of the Tajik Foreign Ministry, Shokhin Samadi said.

"The Tajik side, in accordance with the principle of reciprocity, is considering the issue of introducing a visa regime for Turkish citizens,”

- Shokhin Samadi said.

Last night, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan canceled the visa-free regime for citizens of Tajikistan entering Türkiye with a general passport. His decree was published this morning in the official Resmi Gazete.