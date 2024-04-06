Large-scale iftar kicks off in Derbent's Nizami Ganjavi Park

6 Apr. 19:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: screenshot from the video of the Muftiate of Dagestan

At this very moment, a large-scale iftar for over 4,000 people with participation of diplomats from nine Muslim states, is starting in the beautiful Nizami Ganjavi Park in Dagestan Derbent.

Breaking the fast for believers was organized on behalf of the head of Dagestan, Sergey Melikov.

Diplomats from nine Muslim states are also participating in the ceremony. They arrived at the invitation of the head of the republic.

As Vestnik Kavkaza previously reported, iftar (translated from Arabic as “breaking the fast”) is an evening meal during Ramadan. It begins after the completion of evening prayers just after sunset. It is better not to delay iftar, since postponing it to a later time is undesirable.