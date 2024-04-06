Radio, television to be switched off in a number of Don districts

6 Apr. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

From Monday, April 8, television and radio signals will be partially switched off in a number of areas of the Rostov region, the Russian Television and Radio Broadcasting Network reports.

The fact is that the equipment that is used to broadcast television and radio signals requires maintenance, and for some local stations and broadcasters this time has come.

On Monday, April 8, radio and television broadcasts will be interrupted in the Zavetinsky district and the city of Shakhty. On Tuesday, April 9, radio and television broadcasts will be disrupted in the Azov region. On Wednesday, April 10, outages will affect the Sholokhovsky district, and on Thursday, April 11 - Belaya Kalitva, Belokalitvinsky district and Novocherkassk.