Alupka’s historical center to be renovated by May

In May, Russians who are planning to spend vacation on the southern coast of Crimea in Alupka will enjoy renovated city beaches and restored historical center.

The authorities of the Crimean resort city of Alupka on the southern coast of the peninsula are completing the reconstruction of the historical center of the city, the head of the Yalta administration, Yanina Pavlenko, reported in her Telegram channel.

“The main work has been completed, only the finishing touches remain. Now entrepreneurs are bringing their properties into an aesthetically pleasing appearance in accordance with the new design code: changing signs and improving the facades. For that we thank them very much,”

Pavlenko added that she visited the city to assess the progress of work within the Old Town project.