Rhythmic gymnastics school opens its doors in Kerch

6 Apr. 22:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Telegram channel of Svyatoslav Brusakov

Professional athletes will be trained in Crimea. An Olympic reserve sports school opened today in Kerch. Its students will become future professional rhythmic gymnasts.

Today, in Crimea’s Kerch, the Olympic reserve sports school in rhythmic gymnastics was officially opened. 75 young athletes have already become the students of the school. ”There is also space for classes in martial arts,” the head of the city administration, Svyatoslav Brusakov wrote in his Telegram channel.

The head of the city administration opened the school together with the Minister of Sports of Crimea Olga Torubarova. The celebration was not limited to the official ceremony: a memory garden was planted on the territory of the sports complex. The members of the administration, deputies of the city council and the young athletes participated in the ceremony.