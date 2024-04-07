New direct flight to connect Moscow and Tbilisi in May

7 Apr. 10:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Air carrier Red Wings will begin operating international flights Moscow-Tbilisi soon. The first flight is scheduled for April 20.

The company will operate flights between the capitals of Russia and Georgia on a daily basis. Tickets for the new direct flight are already on sale.

The travel time from Moscow to Tbilisi by plane is about three hours. The planes will depart from Zhukovsky Airport. The flight to Tbilisi is in the morning at 07.45 or 08.15 (it depends on the day of the week), and the return flight is at 12.30 or 13.00.

Prices for one-way tickets start at 20 thousand rubles.