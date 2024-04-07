Armenia fires at Azerbaijan 16 times in the evening

7 Apr. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the evening of April 6, the Armenian side fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reports.

The military came under fire 16 times between 18:30 and 22:05. Fire from various caliber small arms was opened by units of the Armenian Armed Forces from positions in the direction of the settlements of Cil, Gunashli and Khoznavar in Chemberek, Basarkechyar and Goris districts. The positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of the settlements of Eyriveng, Jamilli and Hajilar in the Gadabay, Kalbajar and Lachin district came under fire.

"Adequate response measures were taken by units of the Azerbaijani army in all these areas",

Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said.