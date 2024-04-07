Georgia to join NATO maritime exercises

7 Apr. 13:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia will take part in the Sea Shield naval exercise of 24 NATO countries and their partners.

The exercise will start on April 8 and end on April 21. The location of the exercises will be Romania, the maneuvers will take place on the Danube and in the waters of the Black Sea.

About 2.2 thousand military personnel from different countries and 135 units of military equipment will be involved in the exercises. In addition to Romania and Georgia, Türkiye, the USA, France, the UK, Bulgaria, Greece, Italy, Portugal, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as Moldova will take part in Sea Shield.

The maneuvers starting tomorrow are called one of the most difficult. The military will have to work out several different scenarios.