Sergey Lavrov to come to China for two-day visit

7 Apr. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit China on April 8-9, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported today.

The minister will meet with his Chinese counterpart, Lavrov and Wang Yi will discuss a number of pressing issues during the dialogue.

"A detailed exchange of views is planned on a number of urgent topics and regional subjects, including the Ukrainian crisis and the situation in the Asia-Pacific region",

the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministers also intend to discuss bilateral cooperation between Russia and China on the world stage. In addition to this, special attention will be paid to interaction in the UN, the BRICS, the G20, the SCO and other organizations.

Lavrov's previous visit to China took place six months ago.