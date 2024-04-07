New mine incident occurs in Aghdam

7 Apr. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

An excavator was blown up by an anti-personnel mine in Azerbaijan.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), the emergency occurred in the liberated territories, in the village of Novruzlu in the Aghdam district.

The excavator was working in the area that had not been cleared of mines. No one was injured as a result of the emergency.

The district prosecutor's office is conducting an investigation into the incident.