Erdogan approves Baku-Tbilisi-Kars customs agreement

8 Apr. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved an agreement between Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia “on the preliminary exchange of data to facilitate customs transit operations within the framework of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project.”

The decree was published in the official newspaper of the Turkish government, Resmi Gazete.

The agreement between the Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian governments signed on August 18, 2022 is aimed at simplifying customs procedures for goods transported in transit on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which passes through the territory of all three states.