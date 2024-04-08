Third individual dead following explosion in Tbilisi

8 Apr. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A third individual died in hospital following a tragic explosion at the shooting range on Bochorma Street in Tbilisi yesterday.

Georgia’s Interior Ministry said one of its employees was among the deceased and extended condolences to the families of the victims of the incident, which killed three people and injured three others, including two police officers.

The body also noted experts, criminologists and employees of other relevant units continued work at the scene of the accident to determine the cause of the explosion.

According to the ministry, the authorities were implementing “all necessary measures” in response to the incident.

The investigation was launched into breach of safety regulations at electric or thermal energy facilities, or at gas, oil or oil products facilities that resulted in the death of two or more persons.

The crime is punishable by imprisonment for six to 10 years.