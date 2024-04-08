Türkiye and Tajikistan to introduce mutual visa free regime

8 Apr. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The visa regime for citizens of Tajikistan will begin to operate in Türkiye from April 20, 2024, the Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan said.

According to the ministry, Ankara officially notified Tajikistan about this measure through diplomatic channels on April 6.

In this regard, citizens of Tajikistan, starting from April 20, must have a visa before traveling to Türkiye.

Previously, citizens of Tajikistan could enter Türkiye without a visa and stay there for up to 90 days.

Spokesman for the Tajik Foreign Ministry Shokhin Samadi has announced that Tajikistan may also cancel visa-free regime for the Turkish citizens.