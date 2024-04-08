Russia's Central Bank “freezes” key rate until year end

8 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Bank of Russia may shift to reduction of the key rate in the second half of 2024 if inflation continues slowing down stably, the regulator’s Governor Elvira Nabiullina said addressing the State Duma.

"If inflation continues slowing down stably we assume that we will be able to start reducing the key rate this year, more likely in the second half of the year," Nabiullina said.

According to her, there are many factors that make us be cautious, including still high inflation risks.

At its second meeting in 2024 the Bank of Russia decided again to keep the key rate at 16% per annum. The next board meeting on the key rate is scheduled for April 26.