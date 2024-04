8 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ammunition has been found and seized in Khankendi, according to the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry.

As a result of measures taken by police officers, 10 automatic weapons of different brands, a pistol and a rifle, 18 grenades, 19 igniters, 3 TNT, 57 ammunition magazines, more than 4400 cartridges of different calibers and other ammunition were found and seized in the territory of Khankendi city on April 6-7.