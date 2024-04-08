AZAL launches Baku-Bucharest flights

8 Apr. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan’s national air carrier, AZAL, will launch regular flights to Bucharest, the capital of Romania, the AZAL press service reported.

Flights will be operated twice a week, starting from June 3, on Mondays and Thursdays.

"The introduction of AZAL flights to Bucharest will enhance connections and promote the expansion of tourism, cultural, and business opportunities between Azerbaijan and Romania," the statement reads.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan Airlines plans to reintroduce flights to Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, in the near future. Flights on this route will also be available twice a week.