Türkiye to join Russia-China space project

8 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye has applied to participate in the new international lunar station being created by Russia and China, director of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences Anatoly Petrukovich said.

He noted that other countries are also planning to participate in the international lunar station.

"This is not only a Russian-Chinese or Chinese-Russian station. There are applications for participation in the station from Türkiye, for example, and from other countries,” Petrukovich said.

According to him, there are now quite a lot of ambitious large countries in the Asian region with decent budgets that are interested in space research with a long-term perspective.

In March 2021, Russia and China agreed to construct a joint lunar space station. In June, the sides presented a roadmap for the joint construction of a lunar base. In April 2022, the intergovernmental memorandum of mutual understanding on cooperation in building the lunar station was signed.