Azerbaijan to build 8 stations for green energy production

8 Apr. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan plan to implement a project for the construction of 8 stations for the production of "green" energy. This information was announced by Deputy of the Parliament of the republic Soltan Mammadov.

He noted that the country's government had signed a contract for the construction of new energy facilities with companies from other countries.

Thus, the project is planned to be implemented together with foreign partners.

"This process is continuous. The government of Azerbaijan has signed memorandums of cooperation in the field of green energy with the governments and companies of Australia, China, Japan, Indonesia, the UAE, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Romania, Hungary and other countries",

Soltan Mamedov said.