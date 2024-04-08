Ambassador Jalali: Iran does not want war

8 Apr. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said that Tehran reserved the right to respond to Israeli strikes and would itself determine the form of the response.

"We reserve the right to respond, but, as the Iranian leader noted, the slap in the face will be delivered in time. As the Chairman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces precisely said, the initiative will be in the hands of the Iranian armed forces",

Kazem Jalali said.

The diplomat stressed that Iran would indicate the time, date and form of its response to the Israeli strike. At the same time, he added that Iran did not want to expand the zone of conflict and war, and proved this.

Let us recall that as a result of an Israeli airstrike on the Iranian embassy in Damascus last week, seven IRGC officers were killed. Among the dead were two high-ranking generals.