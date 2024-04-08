Armenian Foreign Minister and Secretary General of Council of Europe discuss South Caucasus

8 Apr. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Armenian media, on Monday, April 8, the Armenian Foreign Minister and the Secretary General of the Council of Europe held a meeting in Yerevan.

The central topics of the negotiations between Ararat Mirzoyan and Marija Pejčinović Burić were issues of cooperation and regional stability.

In particular, the parties talked about the steps that were necessary to establish a stable and lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

During the conversation, Mirzoyan also focused on the fact that the main issues within the framework of the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations were the recognition of territorial integrity and the unblocking of communications.

The head of the Armenian Foreign Ministry noted the importance of compliance with the Almaty Declaration and international law.