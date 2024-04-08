Azerbaijani Minister of Economy meets with Nabiullina and Manturov in Moscow

8 Apr. 21:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Minister of Economy and the Head of the Central Bank of Russia held a meeting in Moscow, the Central Bank's press service reports.

Elvira Nabiullina and Mikayil Jabbarov talked about the economic situation in both countries, discussed bilateral trade and economic relations, and touched upon some aspects of the Russian-Azerbaijani financial agenda.

In addition to this, negotiations took place between the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Deputy Prime Minister and the Head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov. The meeting agenda included bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

"Russian-Azerbaijani trade is demonstrating good dynamics. Our interaction in the field of industry is developing generally positively. A number of large cooperation projects are being implemented in key sectors of the economy"

Manturov said.

As an example, the Deputy Prime Minister cited such industries as automotive and railway engineering, and also noted aircraft manufacturing and pharmaceuticals.

In addition to this, the minister spoke about the great potential that exists in online trading.

Manturov also invited Jabbarov to visit the international industrial exhibition "Innoprom". It will take place in Yekaterinburg in July.