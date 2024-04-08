Armenia sends Azerbaijan further clarifications on peace treaty

8 Apr. 22:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

After more than three months, Armenia has responded to the latest proposals from the Azerbaijani side on the draft peace treaty, the press secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Ani Badalyan said today.

It is said about the 8th edition of proposals for a peace agreement between the two countries, News.am reports.

Azerbaijan received Armenia's previous proposals for a peace treaty more than three months ago - on January 4, 2024. The response was sent to Yerevan in February, but the Armenian authorities were in no hurry to make a decision.

A few days ago, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that Yerevan and Baku had already reached a number of agreements on the document, but two main issues remained unresolved regarding mutual recognition of territorial integrity, border demarcation and unblocking of infrastructure.

Let us recall, as Vestnik Kavkaza previously reported, many countries have repeatedly called on Armenia to conclude peace with Azerbaijan as quickly as possible. Last week, following a summit meeting between the Prime Minister of Armenia and representatives of the EU and US authorities, Assistant Head of the US State Department for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said that Armenia needed to reach a final agreement with Azerbaijan and conclude peace.