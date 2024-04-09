Azerbaijan defuses 57 mines in week

9 Apr. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has revealed the number of mines and unexploded ordnance found and neutralized in the liberated territories on April 1-7, 2024, according to ANAMA.

According to the agency, 10 anti-tank mines, 47 anti-personnel mines, and 718 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized in the territories during the mentioned period.

It was noted that 1,576 hectares of land were demined.

The demining operations were carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.