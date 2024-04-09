Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on occasion of Ramadan

9 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of Ramadan, which will be celebrated on April 10.

"Dear compatriots! I sincerely congratulate you and all our compatriots living in different parts of the world on the occasion of Ramadan and convey my heartfelt wishes to all of you. The month of Ramadan is a blessed month that illuminates the hearts and minds of people and invites them to peace, unity, and moral purity. In this month, when our holy book, the Holy Quran, was revealed, Muslims get the opportunity to fulfill their moral duties and responsibilities before the Almighty and experience the joy of spiritual and moral enrichment," the head of state said.

The president noted that the Azerbaijani nation has preserved its historical roots, national and cultural values, and traditions even in the most difficult periods of its destiny. Religious holidays and ceremonies in Azerbaijan, which is an integral part of the Muslim world, are celebrated every year, embodying our spiritual solidarity with the rest of the Muslim world. This year's Ramadan is marked by the fact that it will be held in the entire sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, which has been freed from 30 years of enemy oppression.