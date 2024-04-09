Kazakhstan comments on situation in flooded zone of anthrax burials

9 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The epizootic situation in the flooded areas of anthrax burials in Kazakhstan remains stable, the Ministry of Agriculture’s spokesman Oljas Tlebaldin has said.

"Anthrax burials and cattle burial grounds are flooded. However, the epizootic situation in these places remains stable," Tlebaldin said.

He explained that anthrax burials were historically established centers of the causative agent of the disease, which was buried at the site of animals’ death.

"The relocation of these burials is impossible. Nevertheless, the burials are sealed. Annual monitoring for the presence of spores at these sites has not revealed a single case of their emergence on the surface," Tlebaldin pointed out.

Specialists will take soil samples for analysis after water recedes from the flooded areas. Tlebaldin emphasized that they were designed for disposal of animals who died from non-communicable diseases.

"Even in case of the flooding of cattle burial grounds, there is no risk of especially dangerous infections. All facilities will also be inspected as the water recedes," Tlebaldin added.

Earlier, Nurkayyr Kusayynov, the head of the veterinary and sanitary safety department of the West Kazakhstan region's veterinary department, said that 8 cattle burial grounds and 14 anthrax burials were flooded in the region.