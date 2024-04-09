Akkuyu NPP first power unit being prepared for launch

9 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Large-scale startup activities have begun at the first power generating unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) in Turkey, the Russian state corporation Rosatom said.

"Full-scale startup efforts began at the first power generating unit of the Akkuyu NPP (Turkey)," Rosatom said.

Visiting the nuclear power plant construction site with a working visit, Chief Executive Officer of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev inspected the work progress.

"The delegation of Rosatom’s chief executives inspected the construction site, including facilities of the nuclear and turbine island of the unit No. 1 and onshore waterworks of the Akkuyu NPP," the statement reads.

Specialists completed hydraulic tests of the fuel storage pool and are installing the reloader that will take part in reactor fuel handling. Electric motors of main circulating pump are being assembled as well.