Lavrov: Russia and China reach unprecedented level of relations

9 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The relations between Russia and China have reached an unprecedented level thanks to the two countries’ leaders, and the re-election of Vladimir Putin as Russian president guarantees continuity to the course toward deepening them, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

"We can see that, thanks to the two leaders, the relationship of comprehensive partnership between Russia and China has reached an unprecedented level, without any exaggeration," Sergey Lavrov said.

Russia’s top diplomat noted that Vladimir Putin's re-election also gave additional guarantees of continuity to the course toward further strengthening them.