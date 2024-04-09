Georgia president to veto ‘foreign agent’ bill

9 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili will veto a disputed draft law on “foreign agents”, her parliamentary representative Girogi Mskhiladze said.

“The president will, of course, use her constitutional right and veto the said law,” Mskhiladze said.

The president, whose powers are mostly ceremonial, can veto legislation to delay it, but the ruling party can override her veto.

The ruling Georgian Dream party said last week it would reintroduce legislation requiring organisations that accept funds from abroad to register as foreign agents or face fines, 13 months after major protests forced it to shelve the plan.